The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Kayla B. Atkinson, 20, of Epworth, Iowa, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Monday in Peosta on charges of domestic assault with injury and assault. Court documents state that Atkinson assaulted Billy J. Boots, 21, of rural Dubuque, and Mariah L. Cull, 21, of Dubuque, at Boots’ residence.
- Dakota J. Cook, 25, of 690-
1/2
- Clarke Drive, was arrested at 12:02 a.m. Monday in the area of West First and Locust streets on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated.
- Jenna M. Anthony, 25, of 1575 Austin St., was arrested at 6:14 p.m. Sunday at her residence on charges of two counts of child endangerment.