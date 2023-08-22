Kommuna Lux

Ukraine’s Kommuna Lux will headline the “Codtoberfest” event Oct. 1 at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers.

 Contributed

An autumn show at a Jackson County venue will combine Ukrainian and German music.

Codfish Hollow Barnstormers will host its “Codtoberfest” event Oct. 1 with performances by Ukraine’s Kommuna Lux with support by The Muzik Krauts, according to an online announcement by the venue.

