LANCASTER, Wis. — After retiring from Dubuque Community Schools several years ago, Sue Leeser observed that one of her childhood passions was becoming a lost art.
Sewing, once a staple of home economics courses, has fallen out of school curricula, she said, but the activity is a useful skill that helps children develop positive attitudes and a sense of accomplishment.
“Somebody has to know how to hem prom dresses and wedding dresses, stitch buttons on and patch,” she said.
After receiving requests to teach local youth at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Lancaster, Leeser, 73, decided to welcome pupils into her home. She started hosting free classes five years ago.
As word spread, she decided to form a club. Three years ago, the Golden Needle 4-H Club was stitched together.
Currently, seven youth — in third through eighth grades — meet in her home on weekdays for three weeks each month.
“Everybody has a style and I want them to figure out a style and really feel confident and good about themselves,” Leeser said.
Her sewing room, overflowing with bins of fabric and shelves of thread, serves double duty, revealing both Sue and her husband, Ron Leeser’s, interests. Above five sewing stations along the workshop’s perimeter hang animal mounts and a string of party lights made from spent shotgun shell cases.
Each year, Leeser leads the students in a community service activity. In 2018, they sewed busy boards for seniors. The lap blankets contain elements such as zippers, buttons, pockets and grommets with which elders can busy their hands.
Other projects have included walker bags for seniors, hats for schoolchildren and safety glasses cases for Lancaster Police Department officers.
Students easily rattle off the things they’ve learned. Aside from the practical skills of hand sewing, hemming and use of a serger machine, 11-year-old Kirstyn Pennekamp said Leeser has taught her to always listen “with open ears” during class.
“Even if she is talking to a different student … (the same question) could occur to you too,” Kirstyn said.
Leeser donates all the materials and only charges participants a nominal fee for machine upkeep.
The club’s membership can increase to as many as 20 students.
“With a lot of the girls, it’s really their art outlet,” she said, adding that once football season ends, three boys will join the class, too.
Two helpers assist Leeser throughout the week. Amanda Bailie, of Platteville, said Leeser has a “heart of gold.”
“There is something about sewing that is such a good thing for kids to learn nowadays,” Bailie said.