GALENA, Ill. — A high-ranking Jo Daviess County elected official has been selected to serve as the new county administrator.
Jo Daviess County Board members recently voted unanimously, 14-0, to approve hiring Scott Toot as the new county administrator. He will start in his new job on May 1.
Toot had served on the Jo Daviess County Board since 2016, resigning on the day he was appointed to his new position and before the board took its vote. He had been the board’s chairman since 2018.
Toot will replace longtime County Administrator Dan Reimer, who has held the position since 2006 and is retiring.
County Board Vice-Chairman Don Hill said a special committee reviewed 21 applicants for the county administrator position and found that Toot was the best choice. Toot was not a member of that committee and was not part of the selection process.
“Scott has already done a lot with Jo Daviess County administration,” Hill said. “He’s well known in the community, and he has the right experience to be a good fit for the position.”
Toot was also the police chief for the village of Elizabeth, a position from which he said he also resigned to take his new job.
Toot said he was inspired to apply for the position after working closely with the county administration office as a county board member.
“I was able to work with Dan on a lot of things, and I found that I really enjoyed it” Toot said. “I told Dan about a year ago that if I had to start over again, I probably would go into public administration.”
Toot will be paid an annual salary of $80,905.
Hill said the county board will need to begin the process of selecting a new board chair and appointing someone to fill Toot’s vacant seat.
County Board Member Diane Gallagher said she was pleased with the county board’s decision to hire Toot and that he is an ideal candidate to replace Reimer.
“There aren’t enough accolades for me to begin,” Gallagher said. “Scott is well-known for his sincerity and openness, and I think he will make for a good successor to Dan.”
Toot said he looks forward to taking on the new position.
“I’m excited about it and looking forward to it,” he said. “I’ll be more a part of the administrative team than I was in the past, and I know that we’ll do a great job together.”