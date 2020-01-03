The Illinois legislative session is scheduled to start Jan. 28, drawing state lawmakers back to Springfield to discuss and debate a host of new bills.
But state Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, doesn’t expect the 2020 session to match the frenetic pace of 2019, the first year under Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and a Democrat-controlled House and Senate.
“Last year, the governor had a very aggressive agenda that he wanted to get passed,” Chesney said. “Things do have a tendency to slow down as people tend to focus on elections.”
Attempts to reach Illinois Sen. Brian Stewart, R-Freeport, to provide comment for this story were unsuccessful.
LIKELY INITIATIVES
Even though he predicts a quieter session, several notable bills likely will come forward this year, Chesney said.
Republicans plan to focus on ethics reforms in response to incidents involving elected officials. Those incidents have even resulted in federal charges of bribery and extortion.
Chesney said there will be particular focus on enacting a “revolving door” bill, which would set a mandatory period for which an elected official must wait after leaving office before he or she can become a lobbyist.
“We all know there is a problem,” Chesney said. “We’ve seen a number of individuals be indicted.”
Unfunded state worker pensions also continue to plague Illinois, perpetually increasing the state’s debt load. As of June 30, the state’s teachers’ retirement system will have about $78 billion in unfunded liability.
However, Chesney believes partisan divisions on how to address pension reform make it unlikely that any significant action will be taken, despite the insistence by many that changes need to be made.
“Bipartisanship has to happen if it is going to get passed,” Chesney said. “I’m not optimistic on pension reform.”
Democrats in the statehouse likely will pursue eliminating the state’s sub-minimum wage. The provision allows employers to hire disabled workers or people younger than 18 at wages below the current minimum of $9.25 per hour.
Chesney said he opposes the elimination of the sub-minimum wage, arguing that it would put many people with disabilities out of work.
“The elimination of these waivers would be disastrous,” Chesney said. “This is a well-regulated program that allows people to bring home a paycheck.”
HOTEL TAX?
Chesney said he plans to personally put forward several bills this legislative session, some of which will look to protect animal rights through revising adoption rules and creating incentives for shelters to adopt no-kill policies.
“We need to look at protecting our animals,” Chesney said. “I think that is something that Democrats and Republicans can agree on.”
Chesney also will present a bill initially proposed by Jo Daviess County Board members.
John Lang, chair of the county’s legislative committee, said the bill would enact a sales tax of up to 1% for hotels and motels in Jo Daviess County. Revenues from the tax would be used to fund county expenses incurred by the high volume of tourists who come to the county every year.
“About half of the people in our jail are usually not county residents,” Lang said. “The tax is to cover the extra costs the county incurs.”
Lang said the bill exempts hotels and motels located in Galena, which already has its own hotel/motel tax.
However, even if lawmakers support the measure, county voters still must approve the new tax via referendum.