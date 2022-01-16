Josh Stark joined Wisconsin-Iowa Shopping News as an account executive. He and his family reside in Prairie du Chien, Wis.
•
Theresa Leisen joined Northeast Iowa Community College as a business solutions consultant, where she will develop workforce training solutions for businesses.
•
Christin Smith joined Holy Family Catholic Schools as food and nutrition services director. She previously acted in a food service administrative support role in the central office and kitchen of Resurrection Elementary School.
•
Sheila Kramer Tjaden joined Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque as an affiliate director. She will focus on the foundation’s regional approach, oversee affiliate boards and support the affiliate communications manager. She previously served as community development director for UnityPoint Health-Jones Regional Medical Center.
•
A Mindful Journey announced hiring Katie Campbell and Jenni McCann as psychiatric nurse practitioners and Julia Updegraff as a mental health counselor.
•
Dr. G. Allen Crist, of Medical Associates Clinic, passed the Geriatric Medicine Continuing Certification Examination. He has been a member of Medical Associates’ staff since 1998. He provides immediate and routine care, including diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic illnesses, for patients of all ages.
Dr. Tyler Willman passed the American Board of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery Certifying Examination. He has been with Medical Associates Clinic since July 2020. He cares for head and neck disorders and provides diagnosis and treatment for people of all ages, including medications or surgery.