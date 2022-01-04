MANCHESTER, Iowa — Manchester officials are exploring adding zoning to the two-mile radius outside of the city, but that process all depends on the actions of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors.
The recent push comes on the heels of a report compiled by University of Iowa students who have partnered with the city in various aspects over the last several years.
“Under Iowa code, Manchester can zone up to two miles beyond its city limits, and it wants to use this authority to ensure that economic and geographic growth is intentional, well-planned and community-driven,” the report states. “There had been some legal ambiguity as to how Manchester can wield this authority and what conditions must be in place before it does. Further complicating the zoning situation is the presence of a small airport and an airport overlay zone, which is subject to different regulations imposed by the State of Iowa and the Department of Transportation. The representation of Manchester also involved one of Iowa’s most pressing issues: the regulation of CAFOs (concentrated animal feeding operations), also known as industrial animal factories. Currently, there are two CAFOs within the two-mile zone, which are exempt from regulation under the Iowa code. However, if new CAFOs are interested in establishing within the zone, Manchester doesn’t know whether they can prevent them from being built so close to the city.”
Delaware County is one of the few counties in the state that has not adopted zoning ordinances, but the county Board of Supervisors has discussed the adoption of a “zoning lite”-type system, City Manager Tim Vick said.
“If the supervisors do adopt a zoning plan, we’ll work with the county to implement a 28E agreement where our zoning could encroach out into that two-mile zoning district,” Vick said. “If the county doesn’t agree with that, our extraterritorial rights will end. But in the meantime, I think it’s time for us to start moving forward.”
After the maps are approved by the council and the public hearings are held, the zoning rules would be in effect, although Vick said that will not be in the immediate future.
“This will take us at least a year,” Vick said.
Vick noted that many other cities have taken these steps.
“Part of what we’re trying to do is protect our potential growth areas so that we don’t have a nuisance-type operation in these areas,” Vick said.
For instance, Vick said, the city has received complaints for years about a trash site on East Main Street, but with a plan in place, the city could take steps to prevent other types of unpopular ventures from taking place.
“This can help us control what is being developed in the area and create planned and future growth for the city,” Vick said. “Because when we start looking at the number of subdivisions that have popped up, that creates some extra barriers for the city for growth in the future.”
Adding zoning to the outskirts of town also will help the city determine what type of utility infrastructure needs to go where.
Council Member Dean Sherman said he feels it is going to be important for the city to paint a clear picture of what it’s trying to accomplish if it wants cooperation from those being impacted.
“I think it’s important that people realize the end justifies the means — that there’s a reason behind this, that it’s not just an exercise of power because we can,” Sherman said.