FARLEY, Iowa — In recent weeks, Addilyn Burger and her classmates have been making flyers and hanging them around Dubuque County.
With the collective power of Drexler Middle School’s leadership class backing a Leukemia & Lymphoma Society fundraiser, the students seek to expand their reach not just on campus but around the county, too.
“It’s nice knowing that kids are trying to help, not just teachers, so the (other) kids get more of an idea of what it’s about,” said Addilyn, an eighth-grader.
Students are taking the reins of the annual fundraiser this year through their school’s new leadership class. It is among multiple activities that students have completed this year through the course, which aims to grow their confidence and give them a voice at their school.
“You get to work with your friends as well, while you’re doing something to help others,” seventh-grader Lauren Vaske said.
Typically, the Pennies for Patients fundraiser has been organized for students by teachers in their spare time. But with the new leadership class in place, students have been in charge of putting it together.
When students learned that not many local schools were participating in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s school fundraising program, they decided to extend their efforts to get the rest of Dubuque County involved, too, said Cory Davidson, who teaches the class.
“They’ve contacted local businesses. They went around the community and hung up flyers. They set up a video,” he said. “They’ve set up basically everything from the get-go, and I’m just there to guide them along the way.”
Starting Monday, Feb. 15, and running through mid-March, students will encourage their peers to donate with some friendly competition among homeroom classes. They also have set up a fundraising page so community members can give online and have set a goal to raise $8,000.
The leadership class has led the charge for multiple service projects this year, which seems to have gotten more students interested in participating campus-wide, Davidson said.
Students organized the school’s angel tree program to raise money for families who needed gifts for Christmas. The school raised around $1,000 — about $300 more than typical.
Eighth-grader Ava Kraus and seventh-grader Ellie Feldmann both are taking the class and said they enjoy planning new activities and getting to be part of changes at their school.
“Normally, I sit back and watch everyone else take over, but it taught me how to get involved,” Ava said.