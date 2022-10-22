A woman recently was sentenced to two to five years of probation for threatening another woman in Dubuque with what appeared to be a handgun.
Emily A. Voshell, 27, of East Dubuque, Ill., was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
A charge of second-degree robbery was dismissed as part of a plea deal, according to the sentencing order from Judge Richard Stochl.
Court documents state that police responded on June 21 to Autumn Drive in Asbury, Iowa, after receiving a report of a kidnapping that occurred at Clean Getaway Express Car Wash in Dubuque.
Documents state that Alecia E. Imhoff, 27, of Dubuque, told officers that Voshell, a former school friend, and Voshell’s boyfriend, Devante L. Kidd, 28, also of East Dubuque, arrived at Imhoff’s place of employment. Imhoff was told to sit in the backseat.
“Once she was inside the vehicle, Voshell told (Imhoff) she owed people money and they wanted her watch,” documents state. “... Voshell pointed what (Imhoff) initially believed was a gun at her, and Imhoff said she kicked it out of Voshell’s hand.”
Voshell then refused to allow Imhoff to leave the vehicle, documents state. Imhoff called 911 when Voshell drove the vehicle out of the parking lot.
Traffic camera footage showed Voshell driving the vehicle and holding what appeared to be a handgun, documents state. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a black airsoft gun.