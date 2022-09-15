Keynote speaker Jordan Fullan speaks during the Rising Stars breakfast at Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The event was presented by bizTimes.biz and sponsored by Dubuque Bank and Trust.
Bob Woodward (far right), publisher of the Telegraph Herald and vice president of Woodward Community Media, and Stacey Hines (far left), with Dubuque Bank & Trust, congratulate Michael Molony, a 2022 Rising Star award recipient, during the Rising Stars breakfast at Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The event was presented by bizTimes.biz and sponsored by Dubuque Bank and Trust.
Megan Gloss, features editor at the Telegraph Herald, speaks during the Rising Stars breakfast at Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The event was presented by bizTimes.biz and sponsored by Dubuque Bank and Trust.
A group of young professionals recognized for their positive impact and influential leadership within the tri-state community was honored Wednesday during the Telegraph Herald’s annual Rising Star Awards.
The 12 recipients were recognized at a ceremony that took place at Diamond Jo Casino’s Harbor Room.
Setting the tone for the event was Jordan Fullan, a 2018 Rising Star recipient and vice president of human resources at Hodge in Dubuque. She shared her journey in embracing leadership, in addition to three fundamental principles that had become cornerstones to her approach in business and in life.
“Start with the end in mind, create a practice of constant reflection and be intentional about your daily actions,” she said. “If you’re anything like me, I get the lure to overnight success, but that’s just not how it works. There isn’t a fad solution to success. It’s time, commitment and hard work. Establish a goal, work backward to write out a plan to get there and, then, follow the plan.
“Don’t give up when you fall off course. If you fail, try again. And don’t be afraid to try in the first place. You never lose. You just learn.”
Fullan concluded by leading attendees in a guided reflection practice, asking them to close their eyes, take a deep breath, notice their thoughts and set an intention.
“We can’t always control what comes at us in a given day,” she said. “But we can always control how we respond to our environment. How would you like to show up the remainder of this day? What do you want to give others you interact with? Is it patience? Presence? Support?
“No matter what arises today, you can choose to remain grounded in your intention. If you remember one thing I’ve said today, I hope you remember that you are in charge of your success and happiness. You set your own path.”
The following individuals were honored as 2022 Rising Stars:
Patrick Arnold, industrial engineering manager, A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co.
Britni Farber, executive director, NAMI Dubuque/Britni Farber Beauty and Art.
Scott Freiburger, president/CEO, Benton State Bank.
Nick Halder, executive and artistic director, The Grand Opera House.
Katie McClain, vice president of human resources, Dupaco Community Credit Union.
Stephanie Mettille, partner, Honkamp Krueger.
Michael Molony, vice president, Managed Solutions Group.
Nick Patrum, commercial banker team lead/senior vice president, Dubuque Bank and Trust.
Temwa Phiri, community engagement coordinator, Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support, City of Dubuque.
