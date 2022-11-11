GALENA, Ill. — Galena City Council members next week are expected to discuss an amendment to a major resort project after members of the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals voted to send a positive finding of fact regarding the proposed changes.
Board of Appeals members voted, 5-0, this week to send the recommendation for approval of changes to The Parker, including additional acreage, a new resort entrance and expanded walking trails and vineyards. Board Member Bill Nybo was absent, and Board Member Jim Baranski, the project architect, recused himself.
The board’s vote came after a nearly five-hour meeting, attended by about 50 people, which included a presentation from developers and comments from Galena residents opposed to the development.
“In my opinion, the additional 18 acres is going to enhance or improve some of the aspects of the original (planned unit development),” said Board Member Roger Gates. “ … I know there’s people that are upset that this is happening in their backyard, but sometimes, we have to go ahead and have a little progress to keep things viable.”
Earlier this year, City Council members approved a planned unit development and annexation of property for The Parker amid heavy opposition from residents. Original plans included the restoration of Galena Marine Hospital, as well as construction of more than 100 cottages, a café building, a restaurant and event space, a vineyard, trails and other amenities on nearly 80 acres.
The amended plan retains those features but adds 18.2 acres on the west side of the project and moves the resort’s entrance to an existing lane off Blackjack Road. Among other proposed changes, roadways within the resort would be modified and more vineyards and trails would be added.
Baranski said that under the amendment, developers will remove four fewer acres of trees and eliminate more than 32,000 square feet of paved surface from the original plan.
“The plan we’re showing has no increased density or intensity of the project that has already been approved,” he said.
At this week’s meeting, Galena resident Wendy Clark, who in June sued the City of Galena and development groups True North Quality Homes and Bien Vie, reiterated her concerns about the plan. She said she felt developers did not provide adequate information about multiple aspects of it, including plans for wine production, and that developers misinterpreted parts of the city’s comprehensive plan when showing how the project conformed with it.
Developers said such details are not necessary in a preliminary proposal and will be included in final designs for each phase of the project.
Other residents voiced concerns about increased traffic and the potential for additional crashes, describing both the newly proposed entrance and nearby intersections along U.S. 20 and Blackjack Road as dangerous areas.
Board members suggested that the zoning board collaborate with the City Council, law enforcement and Illinois Department of Transportation officials to find solutions for the problematic intersections, such as reducing speeds.
“I think there’s always going to be a problem with traffic on that road,” Board Member Bill Jansen said. “I don’t know how you change it … so you accept it and try to work your way to the best level of safety as possible.”
City Administrator Mark Moran said the amendment to the planned unit development and annexation agreement is slated for discussion at the City Council’s meeting on Monday, Nov. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.