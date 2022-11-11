GALENA, Ill. — Galena City Council members next week are expected to discuss an amendment to a major resort project after members of the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals voted to send a positive finding of fact regarding the proposed changes.

Board of Appeals members voted, 5-0, this week to send the recommendation for approval of changes to The Parker, including additional acreage, a new resort entrance and expanded walking trails and vineyards. Board Member Bill Nybo was absent, and Board Member Jim Baranski, the project architect, recused himself.

