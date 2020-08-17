Congress has one. State legislatures have one. And given the events of last year, Dubuque City Council members and the mayor say they should have one as well.
The mayor and council members unanimously agreed recently to include the development and adoption of a code of ethics, including regarding the use of social media, as a “high” priority for the next 18 months.
“We had some dirty laundry aired on Facebook. We had an illegal recording made of a council closed session,” Council Member Ric Jones said. “We had all kinds of breaches of confidentiality.”
The move follows council approval in January of a new code of conduct, which came as Mayor Roy Buol unsuccessfully pursued sanctions against former Council Member Jake Rios for sharing materials from closed-door council discussions of the city manager’s job performance.
Buol said disclosure of the closed-door council meetings forever eroded his trust and confidence in being able to effectively work with the prior council.
Rios had said he felt it was his duty to reveal details of closed-session discussions about complaints leveled against City Manager Mike Van Milligen and issues at City Hall.
Last summer, four then-council members pushed to fire Van Milligen after leveling accusations against him that included claims of misleading council members and a hostile workplace at City Hall. But the effort was thwarted by Buol, Jones and David Resnick after Kate Larson resigned.
Of the council members who pushed for Van Milligen’s ouster, none remain, as they have either resigned, chose not to seek re-election or were ousted in the November city election.
“The stuff that I saw and read about, it shocked me and saddened me that, quite honestly, things had gone to hell in a handbasket that quickly,” Council Member Kevin Lynch said of the previous council.
Council members voted two weeks ago to appoint Lynch, who previously held the position for 12 years, from a list of 10 candidates. He stepped down from the Ward 1 seat in 2017, choosing not to seek re-election. He won’t be in the seat long, as residents petitioned for a special election — a contest in which Lynch will not run.
“It was wildly inappropriate,” Lynch said of council members’ actions last year. “I don’t think a whole heck of a lot got done during that time because of all of that sideshow nonsense that was going on.”
The council’s new code of conduct will serve as “operating guidelines” for council members and as a framework for a code of ethics that includes enforcement provisions.
The code includes 12 pillars of conduct expected of council members in their interactions with each other, city staff and the public. They include:
- Respect others, their ideas and opposing points of view and comments.
- Communicate with all in an open, honest and direct manner.
- Actively listen before judging the comments of others, and criticize the ideas, not your colleague.
- Obey and follow city protocols, rules and the law.
Council members directed the city attorney’s office to compile information on best practices implemented by other communities related to a code of ethics and social media policy.
While each council member takes the same oath of office, Council Member Danny Sprank, who joined the council in November, had pushed for a code of ethics to establish a clear set of expectations and reminders when it comes to conducting city business.
State law says it is up to each council whether to adopt local ethics rules. However, aside from a public censure or reprimand, state law does not provide a strong enforcement provision to local governments for ethics violations by members, according to the Iowa League of Cities.
However, a city ethics violation could go toward proving “willful misconduct or maladministration in office” in a petition to the district court to remove an elected official from office under Iowa Code, according to a city official.