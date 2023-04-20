The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Franklin D. Stroughn, 43, of 1293 Bluff St., Apt. 2, was arrested at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Dodge Street on a warrant charging first-degree harassment.
  • The theft of tools worth $1,000 was reported between about 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Windsor Avenue.
  • Damage worth $600 to a vehicle was reported between about 5 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Central Avenue.
  • Damage worth $500 to a vehicle was reported at about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Central Avenue.