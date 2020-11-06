The Associated Press on Thursday declared an election victory for U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, who has been elected to her fifth term.
The Democrat had garnered 154,147 votes, or 52% of those cast, as of Wednesday afternoon, compared to Republican Esther Joy King’s 142,621.
Bustos had declared victory on Wednesday.
But Esther Joy King’s campaign released a statement on Thursday morning after the race had been called saying that it was not conceding the election.
“The Esther for Congress campaign has determined that, in consideration of absentee vote by mail ballots still unaccounted for and other unexplained anomalies in election returns, a concession at this point is premature,” stated the release.
Campaign Manager Eric Anderson said in the release, “With vote-by-mail ballots still incomplete, there is no good reason to end this campaign. When it is appropriate – and that time is when all the votes are counted – Esther will respond accordingly. Until then, the election authorities must do their job, ensure voters are heard and ensure that ballot security is a primary consideration.”