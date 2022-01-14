An industrial products manufacturer has announced plans to add 100 jobs at its Dubuque factory as it expands its production capacity.
Rite-Hite Environmental Enclosures, a division of Rite-Hite, plans to add a third shift at its Dubuque facility, 4343 Chavenelle Road, early this year, a press release states. Workers will be hired for assembly, welding, industrial sewing and CNC machining to cover the new shift and to bolster existing shifts.
The expansion aims to help the division double its current production levels by mid-year. Rite-Hite Environmental Enclosures manufactures loading dock seals and shelters. The third shift is tentatively scheduled to start next month.
“We are experiencing record customer demand for our loading dock seal and shelter products right now, which has led to a very healthy number of orders to produce as effectively as possible,” Sara Everts, director of corporate marketing and communications at Rite-Hite, said in a press release. “Given our plant’s potential production capacity, state-of-the-art equipment and the excellent local workforce, it makes complete sense to keep growing our business in Dubuque.”
Rite-Hite currently employs about 430 employees in Dubuque, the release states.
The company already "has started hiring production supervisors, team leads and plant maintenance technicians, and is focusing on adding production associates in the new year," the release states.