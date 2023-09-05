Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
BELLEVUE, Iowa — An annual celebration of the arts along Bellevue’s riverfront returns this coming weekend with a grant-supported concert.
The Bellevue Arts Council’s Fishtival will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, along the city’s riverfront.
About 20 artists and artisans will display their work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The items will include ceramics, paintings, jewelry, metalsmithing, woodworking and more.
The event also features children’s arts activities, and a mermaid will make an appearance at lunchtime.
Supported by a grant from the Jackson County Area Tourism Association, a concert will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. in the space between River Ridge Brewing and Great River Gallery at 309 S. Riverview St.
Lily Stella Maris, from the Galena area, will perform first. A performance by Flash in a Pan, a band from the Iowa City area, will follow.
