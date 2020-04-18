The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Travis M. Keehn, 32, of 3315 Foothill Road, was arrested at 10:10 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of University Avenue and Asbury Road on charges of possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia, as well as a warrant charging possession of meth with intent to deliver.
Ross A. Reed, 34, of 1501 Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at 4:03 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Central Avenue on charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.