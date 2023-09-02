Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
ASBURY, Iowa — An Asbury road closure will continue throughout the month to allow for the completion of a road reconstruction project.
Hales Mill Road will continue to be closed to through traffic between Asbury Road and north of Brick Mason Lane through the end of September, according to a news release.
Initial estimates stated the road would reopen in early September, but the project is not yet complete. Drivers can view available detours online at cityofasbury.com.
