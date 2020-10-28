Bryce Parks spends all year preparing for the next couple of months.
As the local coordinator of the Marine Corps Toys For Tots program, Parks starts raising money, collecting toy donations and purchasing toys in January and February as he prepares for a vast distribution to tri-state-area kids for Christmas.
“We usually distribute more than 15,000 toys,” he said. “We serve 5,000 kids, and each kid is supposed to get three toys. That could be something like a bicycle and some things that are smaller.”
Parks’ group is the local arm of the national Marine Corps Toys For Tots Foundation. His organization collects the toys and distributes them to nonprofit organizations that have direct contact with families.
“We serve all of Dubuque County, and we serve Grant County, Wis., Clayton County (Iowa) and we serve part of Jo Daviess County (Ill.) — we serve East Dubuque,” Parks said.
This year’s coronavirus pandemic has impacted Parks’ organization in several ways, including increasing the needs of local families who receive the toys.
“Whoever is going to distribute (toys) is going to need more than they ever had before, I’m sure,” he said.
The Salvation Army’s Capt. Emily Phelps said the local Toys For Tots organization has been a major supporter of her organization’s Toy Shop giveaway for families in need.
“We have 400 to 450 families who come through our building, and parents are allowed to choose a toy,” Phelps said. “I’d say two-thirds of what we give out come from Toys For Tots.”
Phelps described Parks as “very passionate” about providing toys.
“He spent the summer organizing his warehouse — there wasn’t anything else to do because of COVID — so we actually got our toys in early October this year,” Phelps said.
Beyond the annual toy distribution to families in need, Parks and local businesses have held a single-day event each December for the past five years. The Christmas party at Five Flags Center in Dubuque has provided free activities and toys to local youth and annually draws more than 2,000 people.
The pandemic caused Parks to cancel the event this year.
“I just don’t know how you could even make that remotely possible,” he said. “That’s disappointing, but welcome to the new reality. We’re not going to be able to do any event where we have Santa (meeting children).”
Parks hopes the Christmas party returns in 2021. In the meantime, he is preparing for an online auction beginning on Nov. 9 to raise money for the organization.
“Usually we raise about $10,000, but last year, we did about $17,000,” he said.
Parks uses the money to purchase toys that help seed each year’s distributions. About 70% of the toys the local group distributes each year are purchased, while the remainder are donated.
“This year, I don’t know how we’re going to do (with the auction) because we don’t have show tickets to auction off,” he said. “We can’t do packages of dinners and shows because there are no shows.”
Donation boxes will begin showing up across Dubuque during the next two weeks for toys or money.
“If I get money instead of toys, I can turn 10 bucks into three toys,” he said. “But I like to take toys, too.”