ELKADER, Iowa — Elkader City Council members this week selected a new person to join their ranks.
Elkader native Tony Hauber, 35, was appointed to the council, filling the seat vacated by the resignation of Ed Josten.
City Administrator and Clerk Jennifer Cowsert said five people completed a questionnaire to indicate their interest in the seat. Since the seat will be on ballots in the November election, council members decided to appoint someone to the seat instead of holding a special election.
Hauber, who is a software developer and created an Elkader-based arcade game called Deathball, plans to run for the seat in November. He said he looks forward to creating solutions to improve the community for future generations, as well as providing more resources for people continuing to work remotely.
“I grew up in Elkader, and the community has given me a lot, and I know a community like this can’t function without any work or effort,” he said. “The big thing is, as Elkader is celebrating 175 years, we have to start thinking about what 175 years in the future looks like.”