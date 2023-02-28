CUBA CITY, Wis. — Eldon and Connie Pratt had a lot in common before they ever became a couple.
Eldon, a Cuba City native, and the then-Connie Bennett, from nearby Darlington, both grew up on dairy farms. While they attended different country churches, the congregations were part of the same circuit, sharing a pastor and combining activities such as youth groups.
“We’ve known each other all of our lives,” said Connie, now 82. “But we didn’t start dating until the summer between our junior and senior years of high school.”
Every year, Eldon and Connie attended Bible camp near Madison. The camp session would always end with a dance, and the boy campers were encouraged to ask one of the girl campers to accompany them to the event.
“(Eldon) wanted to ask me, but he was a little shy,” Connie said.
Motivation came from a family member who was also at the camp that summer.
“My cousin said if I didn’t ask her, he was going to,” said Eldon, now 81. “So, I thought I’d better ask her.”
Eldon followed up that first date with a note to Connie, and the two quickly became a couple.
They stayed close to home for their outings, going to stock car races and roller skating, one of their favorites things to do together.
Eldon and Connie laughed as they remembered that, using Eldon’s parents’ car, their dates often were interrupted by a flat tire.
“So many flat tires,” Connie said. “It’d be the middle of winter, and we’d be on the side of the road changing a tire. And then, it would happen again the next week.”
After graduating from high school in May of 1959, Connie was hoping for a ring that Christmas, but Eldon pulled a fast one on her, buying a new 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air and telling her he didn’t have the money for a ring.
“I told her that for a while, but then, I thought, ‘I can’t because we’re going to get married,’” he said. “So, there was a ring on Christmas Eve.”
They married on Aug. 27, 1960, and celebrated 62 years of marriage last summer. After a Wisconsin Dells honeymoon, where they splurged for a $7-per-night cabin, they set up their household on the Pratt family farm in one of two houses on the 240-acre property.
The couple raised three children in the big house, where they lived for more than 45 years before moving to the smaller home on the farm where Eldon was born. Son Randy now lives in the big house and works the farm, which made the switch from dairy to beef years ago. The couple also has two daughters, Kathy Jacobs and Laury Groh, and seven grandchildren.
Eldon and Connie both put in a lot of sweat equity over the years on the farm, which has been in the Pratt family for four generations and has been designated a Wisconsin Century Farm.
“When we would bale, (Connie) would drive the baler, and I would load because we didn’t have a kicker on the baler,” Eldon said. “We’d load 33,000 bales a year that way.”
Eldon and Connie worked with other family members as well.
“His father worked here on the farm,” Connie said. “And he had two brothers who had farms nearby. We all worked together and helped each other out.”
Daughter Laury, of Lake Villa, Ill., said her family’s hard work didn’t go unnoticed while she was growing up.
“Sometimes, you don’t realize when you’re a kid what it takes to keep a household running, especially a farm,” she said. “They took pride in working hard.”
But even hard work sometimes doesn’t pay all of the bills. Connie eventually took an off-farm job at a nursing home, then began to work for a dentist’s office. She started out as a chairside assistant and eventually became the practice’s office manager.
She and Eldon also started to work for a stained-glass studio, learning the art of stained glass. The job offered them the opportunity to travel to arts-and-crafts shows all over the country, selling the studio’s work.
“They had a lot of opportunities to travel around the country,” Laury said. “I know they really enjoyed that.”
Laury said that through all of the hard work, her parents still managed to attend their school and athletic events.
“My mom and dad made it to every one of my brother’s and sister’s games,” she said. “And I know they appreciated that.”
Laury said that while her parents worked very long hours on and off the farm, they still modeled a loving relationship for their children.
“They were affectionate,” she said. “We’d see them hugging and kissing in front of us, and that was really comforting. Being a daughter, I definitely wanted a man that would treat me the way my dad treats my mom. And even the way he treated me and my sister. He always took care of us.”
Laury said acts of service were often the way Eldon and Connie showed their love for each other, although they weren’t afraid to give each other gifts, too.
“My dad would drive my mom to work and pick her up,” she said. “I know he gives her flowers a lot. She would bake his favorite things. We always had his favorite desserts in the house.”
Eldon and Connie are enjoying their golden years together. Eldon continues to help Randy on the farm, but he is enjoying spending more time with Connie.
“We’ve spent much more time together as we’ve gotten older,” Connie said. “When we were first married, we were together 24/7, and now, it’s kind of come back to that. We have time to sit and talk. I think we’ve gotten closer.”
As for the secret to their 62-year marriage, the Pratts are quick to give credit to each other.
“He puts up with a lot,” Connie said.
“She does, too,” Eldon added.
They agree that tough times are to be expected in a long relationship.
“It didn’t go without bumps in the road,” Connie said. “There were always struggles. There was a time when the kids were growing up that we only had two free nights a month. There was no time to think. But we made it work.”
Eldon said their couple goals are still on track.
“Our goal was to stay together until death do us part,” he said. “And that’s what we’re going to do.”
