A story about the death of a University of Wisconsin track athlete ended up being the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between April 18 and Sunday:
1.) Sports briefs: Wisconsin cross country, track runner commits suicide
2.) Cascade resident wins $1 million jackpot playing cards in Vegas
3.) Dubuque vet pleads guilty in fake dog prescription scheme
4.) Washington administrator eager to return to Senior as its next principal
5.) Farley manufacturer plans $4.3 million expansion with 34 new jobs
6.) Biz Buzz Monday: Dubuque manufacturer working on $2 million expansion
7.) Dubuque Community Schools names principal for new online school
8.) Car crashes into Dyersville business, causing $10,000 damage
9.) Police: Dubuque man arrested for chase, crash that injured 1
10.) Colleagues, law enforcement from 3 states honor recently retired Dubuque police chief
