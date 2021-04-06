SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Two incumbents and two newcomers were elected today to seats on the Shullsburg Common Council.
Challenger Cheryl Mulcahy received 237 votes, while challenger Amy Charles received 207; incumbent Verne Jackson, 195; and incumbent Gloria Swenson, 153. Current Council Member Pat Heim received 146 votes, while incumbent Jason Weiskircher received 140 and Duane Wedige, 105.
The city is transitioning from district-appointed seats to all at-large seats.
The two highest vote-earners were elected to a two-year term. The third- and fourth-highest finishers will serve a one-year term, but those seats will become two-year seats in the 2022 election.
Mulcahy, 67, is a retired branch manager for Clare Bank. She has said she wants to promote local businesses and the city's Main Street program and to help attract new businesses.
Charles, 47, is the Director of Business and Industry services at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College. She has said her top priorities include economic and community development and to help the council project a positive image.
Jackson, 67, is a retired Shullsburg waste water plant superintendent. He has said he wants to foster residential growth in the city and that he believes the community can more effectively promote itself with positive leadership.
Swenson, 74, is a retired public education administrator. She has said she wants to see the council work to renovate restrooms in Badger Park, inventory land available for industrial businesses and reopen the city's swimming pool and mining museum this summer.