BELLEVUE, Iowa — Gazing at the gym full of students from Bellevue Middle and High School on Tuesday, Chris Herren confessed that at their age, he would have ignored an assembly about the dangers of substance abuse.
“Just like some of you, I had no time for this talk,” he said.
After years of struggling with addiction during his college and professional basketball career, Herren, now 46, is a motivational speaker who shares his story in the hope that young people won’t make the mistakes he did.
“My goal is that there’s one kid in here that’s going to walk out of this gym and on the way home today, say to themselves, ‘I’m better than this,’” he said.
About 380 Bellevue students in sixth through 12th grades attended the talk on Tuesday.
Herren told the students that he was a high school basketball star in his hometown of Fall River, Mass. He began drinking and smoking marijuana as a freshman.
“I’m 16 years old and lying to everybody who cares about me,” he said of those years.
Herren committed to play basketball at Boston College but was later expelled after failing drug tests for marijuana and cocaine. He transferred to Fresno State in California, where he played for several successful seasons despite a continued struggle with substance abuse.
After college, Herren played two seasons in the NBA and seven seasons as a professional basketball player overseas. During that time, he became addicted to painkillers, which spiraled into a heroin addiction.
Herren’s struggles culminated in June 2008 in Fall River, when he overdosed on heroin and crashed into a utility pole. Paramedics told him he was clinically dead for 30 seconds.
He subsequently underwent months of substance abuse treatment, and he has been alcohol and drug-free since August 2008.
“My faith is strong, my family is everything, and my friends are always there,” he said.
Herren urged the Bellevue students to “take a deep look at yourself” and consider how their decisions impact others around them, such as younger siblings.
“Most kids in this gym right now have a little kid in their life that absolutely adores them,” he said. “ … Whether you like it or not, they’re counting on you.”
He encouraged any listeners affected by substance abuse, whether through personal experience or as a result of family or friends’ struggles, to speak with a trusted adult.
“This talk for me is no longer about my story. It’s your story,” he said.
Eighth-grade student Lexi Felderman, 14, said Herren’s talk was interesting and enlightening.
“It makes you look at (substance abuse) in a new way, a new perspective,” she said. “You don’t fully understand it until that would happen to you.”
Her classmate Brook Davies, 13, agreed.
“I thought it was interesting to hear about how he turned his life around,” she said.