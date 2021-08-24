Sorry, an error occurred.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Platteville Family Aquatic Center will host “Doggie Dip” on Sunday, Aug. 29, after the pool closes for the season.
Dogs weighing less than 40 pounds will be permitted from 6 to 7 p.m. Dogs weighing more than 40 pounds will be permitted from 7 to 8 p.m.
The cost is $7 per dog. Proceeds will support the Platteville Dog Park.
