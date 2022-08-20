Despite nationwide school staffing concerns, local district leaders report either being fully staffed or having a plan to accommodate gaps as they head into a new school year.
Still, they say maintaining those staffing numbers in the future is a worrying prospect.
“The number of applicants we receive is always our biggest concern,” said Brian Kuhle, chief human resources officer for Dubuque Community Schools. “It’s not what it used to be. But we had a fairly decent pool compared to our competitors, which are other big cities in Iowa.”
Kuhle said that as of Tuesday, the school district had hired 67 teachers since the end of last school year. The district has a staff of around 970 teachers.
Kuhle said earlier this week that the district still had six openings for teachers and about 30 for paraprofessionals — which isn’t far off from last year.
“In comparison to numbers in other districts, Dubuque is doing quite well,” he said. “You read stories about how some people in Iowa are 60, 90, 100 short just on certified teachers.”
In Western Dubuque Community School District, Superintendent Dan Butler said there are just a couple of unfilled teaching positions, putting the district in a better position than last year.
“Our cause for concern was not nearly as high as it was a few months or a year ago,” he said. “Our noncertified positions — bus drivers, cooks, custodians — we’re always searching for those. But we’ve made plans to accommodate where we are right now.”
Both Kuhle and Butler said plans to cover staffing gaps include redistributing certain tasks when needed. Kuhle said some staff will be shared between school buildings.
In East Dubuque, Ill., Superintendent T.J. Potts said his district has one unfilled high school science teacher position. For the time being, the district is working with company Elevate K-12 to offer three biology classes virtually.
“We would rather have a teacher in the classroom, but we have a plan to do classes at the start of the year,” Potts said. “It’s a position that we might yet be able to fill this year or in second semester.”
Not all area schools were able to make a plan to accommodate staffing gaps. St. Mary Immaculate Conception School in Guttenberg, Iowa, recently announced the school would close because of a lack of teachers. The school only had one licensed teacher set to teach this fall.
However, officials for Holy Family Catholic Schools, as well as the Platteville, Wis., and Galena, Ill., school districts, reported being at full staff for the start of the school year.
“We are fully staffed for the year, and we feel very blessed to be so,” said Phil Bormann, chief administrator for Holy Family. “From teachers to associates to specialized areas, as well as typical K-12 positions, we feel great about that.”
Looking ahead, Bormann said, Holy Family recently added a staff member who can focus on recruiting new employees by attending job fairs and connecting with colleges.
“We’re trying to grow our pipeline, so to speak, for new people,” he said. “But something that has helped us is, we did increase pay and benefits. Our retirement is stronger than it’s been. Our base salary for teachers is over $40,000, and that’s new.”
Jim Boebel, superintendent of Platteville School District, said his district was helped by offering a teacher salary that is competitive for the area, as well as its own retirement plan.
“We’ve been very fortunate to recruit some excellent teachers for our students,” he said. “A lot of our focus districtwide at the board level is being able to recruit the best and retain the best. We’re always looking for different, little things to adjust to be successful.”
Galena Superintendent Tim Vincent said his district is fully staffed and also added another high school Spanish teacher.
However, he noted that district leaders have had to rely more on social media in the past two years to spread the word out about open positions, as well as work with area universities to find new graduates on the job hunt.
“What we’ve seen as a trend in the last few years are less and less applicants out there to even find, and that’s certified and noncertified positions,” Vincent said. “Even going back as far as 10 years ago, we had dozens of applications for high school positions, and we’d get in the 50 to 80 range for more general, self-contained elementary positions.
“Now, we feel pretty good if we get eight to 12 applicants. And the more specialized it gets, the harder it is to fill.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.