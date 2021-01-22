Dubuque County supervisors this week agreed to allocate $38,000 more to their rent, utility and burial expenses relief program, but they questioned whether they would continue to contract with a Dubuque nonprofit to administer it.
For the past two fiscal years, Resources Unite has been contracted by the county to handle its general assistance program, which previously was overseen by the county’s Veterans Affairs Department.
Resources Unite Executive Director Josh Jasper has reported in recent months that the $128,000 allocated for fiscal year 2021 — which started on July 1 — has been depleting more quickly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You have a lot of individuals who have not been in this traditional demographic that we serve — the unemployed or underemployed,” he told the county supervisors this week.
As of Tuesday, Jasper said there was just $4,100 remaining in the account — all of which, and more, would be used for three burials that qualified for the assistance.
In mid-December, Jasper requested an additional $130,000 to last the remainder of the fiscal year. When that was judged to be too large a lump sum at the time, he returned earlier this month with a letter requesting $45,000 more.
This week, the county supervisors unanimously voted to allocate an additional $38,000 to last the next few months, particularly with the pandemic ongoing.
But new Supervisor Harley Pothoff voiced his opposition to outsourcing the oversight of the program.
“I don’t have a problem with RU or Josh — I have a problem with the process,” he said. “It’s an age-old problem of allotting money to assist people in need but then spending more money to get the money where it needs to go.”
Resources Unite charges a $30,000 annual fee to administer the fund, which includes a requirement that applicants have been referred to other programs for assistance first.
Supervisor Ann McDonough argued that last piece might be ensured better in-house.
“That’s my thought to have it removed back to Veterans (Affairs), so other agencies can know that there’s something they can refer to but that it is intended that it would remain limited in use,” she said.
McDonough cast a dissenting vote in August 2019 when Supervisor Jay Wickham and now-former Supervisor Dave Baker voted to hire Resources Unite to take over the work.
Wickham indicated this week that he was open to discussing bringing that oversight back in-house, but he said the Board of Supervisors had funded and relied on private nonprofits for social services in recent years, and for good reason.
“So, I would caution the board to go back and add another burden to government,” he said. “We’re just not as skilled at it as some of our good nonprofits.”
For now, all three county supervisors this week agreed that the current contract with Resources Unite should continue through the end of the fiscal year in June, so as not to alter the safety net in the middle of the pandemic.