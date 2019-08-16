2019 Grant County Fair highlights

WHAT: Tri-state truck & Tractor Pull & Dairyland Antique Tractor Pullers

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Grandstand, Grant County Fairgrounds, 916 E. Elm St., Lancaster

DETAILS: Cost of admission is $10 for adults and free for children 8 and under who are accompanied by an adult.

WHAT: Open tractor and truck pulls, South Central Wisconsin Tractor Pullers and ATV/UTV and garden tractor pulls

WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Grandstand, Grant County Fairgrounds

DETAILS: Cost of admission is $10 for adults and free for children 8 and under who are accompanied by an adult.

WHAT: Demolition Derby

WHEN: 11 a.m. Sunday

WHERE: Grandstand, Grant County Fairgrounds

DETAILS: Cost of admission is $5 for adults and free for children 8 and under who are accompanied by an adult.

WHAT: Night of Destruction

WHEN: 5 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Grandstand, Grant County Fairgrounds

DETAILS: Cost of admission is $10 for adults and free for children 8 and under who are accompanied by an adult.