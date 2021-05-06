FENNIMORE, Wis. — A former Fennimore police officer was sentenced this week to five years of probation for repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor more than a decade ago.
Zachary T. Hogenson, 32, was sentenced by Grant County Circuit Court Judge Craig Day for repeated sexual assault of the same child, a felony applicable when there are at least three acts of first- or second-degree sexual assault. He was found guilty of the charge by a jury during a two-day trial in January.
The charge, filed in November 2019, stems from incidents that occurred in 2007 and 2008 involving a girl younger than 15.
According to court documents, the victim reported that she met Hogenson in 2007 and had repeated sexual encounters with him through 2008 at locations in Grant County. At that time, Hogenson was 19.
The victim described the sexual activity as “something she did not want to do,” court documents stated.
Hogenson was employed by the Fennimore Police Department from November 2018 to July 2019.