A Dubuque church’s community meal program will temporarily move to the Dubuque Rescue Mission as renovations at the church continue.
Nikki Ketchum, business manager at First Congregational United Church of Christ and coordinator of the Cafe Plus meal program, said construction necessitated that the program find a new home for at least the next few months.
The church has been undergoing renovations over the past several months, and much of the work has been in the sanctuary.
“Now, construction will be directly over the kitchen and social room area where food is prepared and served,” she said. “For the safety of our volunteers and guests, we need to remain out of those areas.”
Ketchum said she hopes the construction timeline will allow the program, which offers a free meal to anyone who needs one on Thursday nights, to reopen at the church in early fall.
In the meantime, the church volunteers will help the rescue mission prepare and serve meals on Thursday nights at the mission.
“Our board of missions will be sending (financial) support, and we’re asking our volunteers to reach out with assisting at the mission,” Ketchum said.
A group of local food providers facilitated by Jason Neises, community development coordinator at Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, was the catalyst for the collaboration between the church and the mission.
“We have a monthly call with all the food providers in the area,” he said. “This is a real example of how those groups collaborate, how they work together and how real action comes out of these meetings. Without hesitation, (rescue mission Executive Director) Rick (Mihm) stepped right up.”
Nick Schiesl, kitchen manager at the mission, said the mission is ready to take on the church’s meal program.
“It’ll be pretty much business as usual,” Schiesl said. “It will be a lot of regular faces, and we’re glad to do whatever we can to help.”
Schiesl said the mission averages 80 people at its dinners, which are served on Monday, Tuesday and Friday nights. The mission now will serve dinner on Thursdays with the move of the Cafe Plus program.
“Once you start cooking for groups, it’s not a big deal to serve another meal,” Schiesl said.
Neises said the partnership between area nonprofits that serve meals has been a tremendous asset to people in the community, particularly those who depend on groups such as the mission and First Congregational for regular or occasional meals.
“It’s great when people come around the table together and find innovative solutions to problems,” he said.
