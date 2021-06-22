DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Western Dubuque Community School Board members recently hired a new principal for Dyersville Elementary School.
Jenny Hillebrand will succeed longtime Principal Linda Martin. Hillebrand had been serving as an instructional coach at the school, a position that she resigned in conjunction with landing the principal’s role. Her salary will be $85,000 per year.
Hillebrand has worked in the school district since 2001. Prior to becoming an instructional coach, she taught “various roles in early childhood” for 11 years and first grade for two years, according to a district web page.
Martin had been the school’s principal since 2005. School board members accepted her resignation last month.