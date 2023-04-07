April Macie at the Mississippi Moon Bar
Today, Mississippi Moon Bar, 301 Bell St.
8 p.m. Comedian April Macie brings her stand-up tour to the Moon Bar. Must be 21 or older to attend. Admission: $20 plus fees. Tickets available at: dubuquetickets.diamondjo.com/ordertickets.asp?p=1611&src=eventperformances. More information: www.moonbarrocks.com/events.
Dubuque County Conservation Duck Waddle
Saturday, John Deere Marsh, 18882 Riverside Road.
7 a.m. Hikers of all ages and experience levels are invited to join a short hike to a favorite spot for migrating ducks. The gravel path is flat, but dressing for mud is recommended. Admission: Free. More information: www.facebook.com/events/882519399480760/?ref=newsfeed.
Dubuque Community Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, Allison-Henderson Park, 1500 Loras Blvd.
10 a.m. As well as hunting eggs, attendees can check out balloon animals, face painting, music and photo ops with the Easter Bunny. Food and drink will be available for purchase. No registration required. Admission: Free. More information: www.facebook.com/communityeasteregghuntdbq.
Shenandoah Riding Center ‘Country Easter’
Saturday, Shenandoah Riding Center, 200 N. Brodrecht Road, Galena, Ill.
10 a.m. to noon. Horse owners can bring their own horses for a horseback Easter egg hunt, and enjoy an individual fun trail ride while searching for eggs high and low. Non-riders can participate in Easter egg hunt, Easter crafts and wagon rides. Food, drink and leadlines will be available for purchase. Admission: $5 for children, free for adults. More information: 815-777-9550.
Easter Egg Hunt at Dyersville Commercial Club Park
Saturday, Commercial Club Park & Events Center, 225 11th St. SE, Dyersville, Iowa.
11 a.m. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos before and after the free, community egg hunt. Hunters will be divided by age groups, and will search for eggs filled with treats (including nine golden tickets). Kids will also receive an Easter gift basket. Recommended for ages 1 to 9. Please sign in at least 15 minutes in advance at the registration booth. More information: www.facebook.com/events/711925847248701.
Children’s Literature Tea at the Mathias Ham Historic Site
Sunday, The Mathias Ham Historic Site, 2241 Lincoln Ave.
1 to 3 p.m. Tea and snacks will be served by favorite literary characters. Guests are welcome to bring their favorite books (and dress as their favorite characters). Registration in advance is required. Admission: $20 for adults, $10 for youth. Tickets available at: 75747.blackbaudhosting.com/75747/Afternoon-Teas-at-the-Ham-House---Childrens-Literature-Tea. More information: www.rivermuseum.com/hamsite.
