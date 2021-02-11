Though there is still plenty of snow on the ground, area cities already are preparing for their summer pool seasons in the age of COVID-19.
Dubuque Leisure Services officials are working out how they will open pools this summer and are considering steps such as limiting pool capacity, requiring masks and prohibiting the use of locker rooms.
“We are planning under the hope that pools will open this summer,” said Dan Kroger, recreation division manager for the city. “We are developing policies and procedures to help mitigate the spread for when things do open.”
Dubuque’s public pools were among those that did not open last summer due to the coronavirus. This year, City of Dubuque staff and officials from other cities are cautiously optimistic their pools will open.
Staff at local municipalities typically start planning for pool season in the winter so they can begin the process of hiring summer employees, Kroger said.
While no official plans have been finalized, he said it is likely that Dubuque’s city pool season will come with various COVID-19 safety policies, including reducing the maximum number of participants in swimming lessons and limiting the number of people allowed in pools at one time.
Other cities are taking similar approaches.
Galena, Ill., City Administrator Mark Moran this week submitted a report detailing early plans for the pool season to City Council members. The report states officials are looking to reduce pool capacity from 300 to 125 and require patrons to make reservations.
Swimming lessons and other pool programs would be reduced to 10 participants or fewer, and the concessions menu would be limited.
Moran said the report is preliminary and will be subject to change as the COVID-19 pandemic develops in the coming months.
“We’re trying to look ahead and prepare,” Moran said. “We’re hoping to eventually bring some official recommendations for the City Council to vote on.”
City of Platteville, Wis., officials opened their pool last year with capacity limits and additional safety restrictions. Luke Peters, parks and recreation director, said he feels Platteville has a head start in preparing for the pool season this summer.
“I imagine it will be fairly similar from last year since that did work well,” he said. “It’s fair to think that we’ll continue with reduced occupancy in our pool.”
Kroger said Dubuque Leisure Services Department staff intend to have an official plan ready to present to residents by early March so they have enough time to prepare for the summer season.
“Positive or negative developments could result in changes, but we want to send something out to the community,” Kroger said. “Right now, we’re just trying to prepare as best we can.”