Joseph A. Rhomberg (left) and his father, Joseph H. Rhomberg, stand beneath an ice palace constructed at a North End ballpark in 1888. At left is a 600-foot toboggan slide. Behind the slide is the Sacred Heart Church rectory, and visible behind the palace is the roof of the church (circled). The grandstands of the ballpark can be seen at right. The Rhombergs were executives of the Dubuque Street Railway Co., the city’s first streetcar line. The photo was published in the Telegraph Herald in 1980.
When I used to read the Telegraph Herald as a youngster, one feature that always caught my eye was “Way Back When,” a display of historical local photos submitted by readers.
Maybe it was the flowery typography of the logo that initially drew me in, but it was the mystique of the images that kept me coming back. I was intrigued by the visions of Dubuque of yesteryear.
“Way Back When” ran from 1957 to 1979. Each published photo included a well-researched caption that built on the information provided by the person who donated it. At that time, the memories were fresher and the details easier to recall, resulting in a genuine slice of life from days gone by.
I love the fact that much of this history was pulled from the photo albums and recollections of the area’s old-timers. Today, I have a greater appreciation for the work that went into that TH feature, which is the basis for the latest Telegraph Herald book, eponymously titled “Way Back When.” The 240-page collection of more than 400 photos showcases life in the tri-state area from the late 1800s to the early 1900s.
There’s a healthy dose of trolleys, trains, steamboats, early automobiles and airplanes that dropped in for exhibitions. Disastrous events such as fires, floods and blizzards also are remembered. And the faces of plenty of tri-staters are pictured in group photos of schoolchildren, sports teams, bands, fraternal organizations and workers.
In fact, I found my dad’s great-uncle pictured in a 1922 portrait of the city’s police department. And on the same page, though not readily identifiable, are my maternal grandparents among the massive group of Brunswick-Balke-Collender employees assembled in December 1922.
The book also includes photos submitted for TH feature stories. One such photo, which published just outside the 1957 to 1979 time frame of the original “Way Back When” feature, captivated me as a teen. It featured a giant ice palace and towering toboggan slide, built in 1888 in a North End ballpark. When published in the paper in March 1980, TH Circuit Writer John McCormick sought reader input to uncover the story behind the photo. Readers helped solve the mystery by first identifying that the roof visible beyond the castle belonged to Sacred Heart Church.
Another published photo that I recall from my youth also featured Sacred Heart. It showed a steeplejack or construction worker performing a handstand atop the steeple’s cross. I have yet to find that print in our archives but know it has a fascinating backstory.
Meanwhile, we hope you enjoy the collection of historical photos — and the stories behind them — published in “Way Back When.”
