ELKADER, Iowa – An Iowa historian will discuss the Holocaust during a free presentation this week in Elkader.

Brad Wilkening will present “Lessons of the Holocaust” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, in the Central State Bank community room, 102 N. Main St.

Hosted by Friends of the Elkader Public Library, the presentation is intended for adults and mature students.

