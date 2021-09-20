Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
ELKADER, Iowa – An Iowa historian will discuss the Holocaust during a free presentation this week in Elkader.
Brad Wilkening will present “Lessons of the Holocaust” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, in the Central State Bank community room, 102 N. Main St.
Hosted by Friends of the Elkader Public Library, the presentation is intended for adults and mature students.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.