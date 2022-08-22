Question: While there are plenty of traffic cameras in the city of Dubuque, I still see a lot of people running red lights in town, and it doesn’t appear they are getting caught. Shouldn’t traffic cameras be catching this?
Answer: Dubuque’s traffic and safety cameras are not used for automated traffic enforcement, city officials said.
Most of the city’s about 1,300 cameras are used by staff at the city’s Engineering Department to monitor traffic flow and “adjust the traffic control system as needed,” city spokesman Randy Gehl wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
Some cameras also are used to help deter crime, such as the ones installed in parking ramps, parks and other spaces.
Law enforcement officials also use recorded footage from the city’s camera system to investigate incidents after they happen. In that case, the cameras have been “extremely helpful in solving crimes and identifying suspects,” Gehl wrote.
“In some cases, live footage from the camera system can be viewed to monitor events/incidents as they occur,” Gehl wrote.
Question: Heritage Trail in Dubuque County is marked with signs indicating that no motorized vehicles are allowed on the trail. Does this include motorized bikes and scooters?
Answer: Certain kinds of motorized bikes are allowed on Heritage Trail, according to Brian Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation.
Preston said state officials recently changed the definition of a bicycle to include bikes with an electric motor of less than 750 watts, with a maximum speed of 20 mph.
However, any bikes over that wattage would be considered a motor vehicle and are not allowed on the trail. Preston said conservation officials patrol and watch the trail for people who are using e-bikes that go faster than is allowed.
Other motorized vehicles are not allowed on the trail, including scooters. The exception is that snowmobiles are allowed on the trail from Rupp Hollow Road to Dyersville when there is at least 4 inches of snow on the ground.
“If it fits the definition of a bicycle, by state law, it’s allowed,” Preston said. “If it doesn’t, it’s not, so those other scooters and things would not be allowed.”
Preston said safety is the key reason for restricting the use of motorized vehicles on Heritage Trail.
“The higher speeds that the other e-bikes go to are just too dangerous,” he said.
