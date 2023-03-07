The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

Recommended for you

  • Amber N. Kintzer, 31, of 3345 Sunset Park Circle, No. 3, was arrested at 5:22 p.m. Sunday at her residence on warrants charging second-degree harassment and tampering with a motor vehicle.
  • MainStay Suites Dubuque, 1275 Associates Drive, reported $5,760 worth of criminal damage done around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the hotel.
  • A theft of items worth $660 was reported around 11:10 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of John F. Kennedy Road.