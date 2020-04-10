Dubuque Community Schools and other local Iowa districts are opting to provide voluntary educational opportunities while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At least for the time being.
Officials from the Iowa Department of Education have asked districts across the state to decide by today whether educators will offer voluntary or required “continuous learning” from April 13 to 30. District leaders also can choose to offer no educational opportunities at all.
Districts that do not offer any educational opportunities will be required to make up school days missed from April 13 to 30. If educators offer required or optional enrichment activities, however, those days will not need to be made up at the end of the school year.
Officials from 12 public school districts who responded to the Telegraph Herald predominantly said they plan to offer voluntary enrichment activities. Students will have the choice whether to participate, and no grades or credit will be given.
Meanwhile, officials from nonpublic schools said they plan to require student participation, which allows educators to grade assignments and offer course credit.
‘A pretty high bar’
In Dubuque Community Schools, educators this week rolled out more significant enrichment options for middle and high school students, adding to learning opportunities already in place for elementary students.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans said the district will stick with the voluntary plan for now, but it is exploring whether it might eventually be able to require participation.
To do so, the district would need to meet several state-mandated requirements, such as ensuring that educators are providing equitable services to English-language learners, special education students, students living in poverty and homeless students.
“That’s a pretty high bar as quickly as we need to do this,” Rheingans said.
Whether school leaders could require participation by the end of the current school year is “probably a big question mark,” Rheingans said. However, they are continuing to examine how they could deploy a required plan if they face a similar closure in the future.
“Can we get there this year by May 1 or May 15?” he said. “That’s the great unknown right now. It will be hard. It will be hard for sure, and potentially impossible, but we haven’t given up yet. We’ve talked about it every day.”
‘The best option’
Officials from the Andrew, Bellevue, Central, Clayton Ridge, Easton Valley, Edgewood-Colesburg, Maquoketa, Maquoketa Valley, Monticello and Western Dubuque districts said they will offer students voluntary opportunities.
Students in the Iowa Virtual Academy program at Clayton Ridge are required to participate. In the West Delaware County Community School District, students in pre-kindergarten through 11th grade will have voluntary enrichment, while 12th graders who still need credits to graduate will be required to take classes.
West Delaware Superintendent Kristen Rickey said her district is providing required services to its oldest students because they take classes in a quarter system, and schools closed before the last quarter started. That means some seniors still have classes left that must be taken prior to graduation.
For other students, however, voluntary services make sense because of the many challenges students might face during the pandemic, such as babysitting younger siblings while parents work or lacking access to technology, Rickey said.
“We really think voluntary is the best option for most of our students to be able to ensure equity,” Rickey said.
In Western Dubuque, educators are developing enrichment activities based on grade level and subject area and adding that information to the district’s website, Superintendent Rick Colpitts said.
He said educators are exploring whether they could offer required services if closures extend past April 30. However, they likely only would be able to do so with older students based on the state’s current guidance.
Nonpublic schools, on the other hand, are offering required services. Private school systems are not required to seek permission from State of Iowa officials to offer mandatory online learning activities.
Officials from Holy Family Catholic Schools and Beckman Catholic High School are taking that route. For Bellevue’s Marquette Catholic Schools, educational activities are required for students in sixth through 12th grades and optional for younger students.
“We will offer flexibility in this required model, but we want every kid to be accountable to the learning, so we’re really going to reinforce this idea of what’s most important and getting feedback on that,” said Phillip Bormann, chief administrator for Holy Family.