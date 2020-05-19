DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- A new date has been set for a popular Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce event.
The organization recently announced it now will hold its annual Women’s Night from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 7 at Total Fitness Family Rec Center, 1110 16th Ave. Court SE.
Doors will open at 5:30 for V.I.P. ticket holders, and the evening will include vendors, a catered meal, a guest speaker, a goodie bag and raffle prizes. The event also will recognize 2020 Woman of the Year nominees.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will take place on Oct. 8. The event originally was slated for March 25, then pushed back to May 20 due to COVID-19 restrictions, then postponed again.