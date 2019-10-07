Dubuque resident Tricia Miller and her four children currently live together in a two-bedroom apartment.
The four kids all share a single room housing a pair of bunk beds.
Miller said the tight quarters have helped bring the family of five closer together,. However, sometimes it can be a little too close for comfort.
“It is chaotic,” she said. “Everybody is always in somebody’s business. I think they wear on each other a little bit.”
By the end of this year, the family will finally have some extra room to breathe.
Miller and her kids likely will move into into a five-bedroom home at 1100 Roosevelt Street in time for the holiday season. The property is currently being rehabilitated by Dubuque and Jackson Counties Habitat for Humanity.
Miller met with local volunteers on Monday morning to commemorate World Habitat Day, which aims to bring attention to the need for adequate shelter throughout the world.
Dubuque and Jackson Counties Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Rachel Dilling explained that the property on Roosevelt Street was formerly a duplex. The local Habitat for Humanity affiliate purchased the property in May and began working on it in July.
Demo work on the property has largely been completed and now volunteers are focused on erecting drywall. The remodeling effort will cost between $82,000 and $92,000, according to Dilling.
She said the donation of labor and materials has helped keep the costs at a reasonable level.
“Our mission is to build simple, decent affordable home ownership opportunities,” she said. There are not a lot of thrills and frills to it.”
Miller, however, is elated about moving into the new home later this year.
She said the space will give her kids room space to broaden their horizons and “be their own people.”
A NEW HOME
Miller is most excited about her new home's kitchen and dining room space.
In their current residence, the kitchen lacks space and the family usually eats their meals in separate rooms. The home on Roosevelt will give them a chance to enjoy meals as a family.
“We’ve never been able to sit down together at one table to eat before,” Miller said. “I am looking forward to doing that. This house will have a lot more space. But in a way, it will bring us closer together."
Those who are chosen for the project must invest their own “sweat equity” in that project and the overall program. Dilling said participants can accumulate hours by helping on their own home remodel, attending courses on homeownership or participating in other organizational volunteer efforts.
Miller has enjoyed working on her own future home and assisting Habitat for Humanity in a variety of other ways.
“Any time they’ve been asking for help, I have been doing it,” she said.
PITCHING IN
Multiple volunteers were on hand Monday to commemorate World Habitat Day.
Crescent Electric is donating electric material for the project, according to vice president of systems integration Mike Schmid. He said the company has provided materials for multiple projects in the two-decades plus that Habitat for Humanity has operated locally.
“We can’t think of a better cause than helping someone own their own home,” Schmid said.
Deere & Co. had multiple volunteers on site Monday, including blacksmith Rick Trahan.
One day earlier, Trahan hand-crafted a trivet for the Miller’s new home.
“It is a nice welcoming gift,” he said. “It is great to be able to put your skill, your labor and your sweat into something like that and then be able to pass it along to a new homeowner.”
John Deere Dubuque Works General Manager Mark Dickson spent part of the day working on drywall within the structure. He said Deere has donated both materials and manpower to support Habitat for Humanity projects.
“I am so happy to see Habitat for Humanity really get kicked off and get moving here in the Dubuque community, especially with a bunch of people who are energized to do it,” Dickson said.
The local Habitat for Humanity affiliate was founded in 1991 as a volunteer-only organization.
In 2008, it hired its first part-time executive and, last year, Dilling became the first full-time executive director in the local organization’s history.
At the present time, the Roosevelt Street remodel is the only project being conducted by the group. Dilling explained that the organization hopes to assist 15 clients through its homeownership and repair projects in the next three years.
"We have a big goal to be able to serve more people because we know there is a really great need," she said.