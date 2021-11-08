ANDREW, Iowa — Facing low enrollment levels, a rural Iowa school district is considering sending its middle school students to nearby districts.
The Andrew Community School District recently began considering whole-grade sharing agreements that would send some or all of its sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students to Maquoketa and Bellevue school districts.
According to Andrew Superintendent Chris Fee, middle school enrollment in the district has declined steadily in recent years.
In 2000, the district had 82 students enrolled in sixth through eighth grades, he said. By 2010, that number had fallen to 52, and this year, it is down to 22.
Furthermore, Fee said, there are currently 21 students in sixth through eighth grades within the district’s boundaries who open-enroll to other area districts like Bellevue or Maquoketa.
“With half the middle school students in our district open-enrolling out, our families are showing us that that’s of interest to them,” Fee said.
The district signed a grade-sharing agreement when it closed its high school in 2011. Andrew students in ninth through 12th grade can choose to attend either Bellevue or Maquoketa High School, with the Andrew district providing transportation. The proposed middle school program would operate similarly.
Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer said the number of Andrew students who attend Bellevue High School through the agreement fluctuates yearly and has ranged from 12 to 22 students.
“I believe it’s been a good agreement for all three of our school districts,” Meyer said.
He emphasized that Andrew officials will make the final decision regarding the agreement, but that Bellevue Middle School would welcome any Andrew students who wish to come.
Fee said the district gathered feedback on the proposal through surveys sent to families and staff, as well as a recent public hearing.
Overall, he said the community understands and supports the decision, and its input has played a role in shaping the proposed agreement.
For example, surveys revealed that many families wished to keep their sixth-grade students in Andrew. So, while no final decisions have been made, officials now anticipate that only seventh- and eighth-grade students would be included in the agreement.
“We think we can continue to remain very competitive in our educational offerings for those sixth-graders,” Fee said.
Fee said district officials and school board members will continue to discuss the issue at upcoming meetings and hope to make a decision by the start of 2022.
“We have made every effort to recruit (students) and sustain our school through eighth grade,” he said. “However, under the circumstances, we have a responsibility to do what is best for our students, and we feel exploring options in our neighboring districts is best for their overall well-being and preparation for high school.”