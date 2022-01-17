Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Maquoketa, Iowa, we will share additional developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A Maquoketa print and copy shop that recently changed ownership now is expanding, working closely with a neighboring nonprofit.
Makin’ Copies & More opened in October at 108 N. Main St. in the space formerly occupied by local newspaper The Shopper and an associated print shop.
The building also houses Make It Yours Upcycle Center, a nonprofit creative reuse center.
When The Shopper’s former owner announced her retirement, Make It Yours Director Ann Lenth purchased the building and the print shop. She now operates both entities and is seeking ways for the two to collaborate.
“We really enjoy serving the community, and we love some of the creative things that people come in for,” Lenth said.
She noted that The Shopper newspaper was purchased by a separate owner and is now Timber City Shopper, located at 113 N. Main St.
In addition to copying, faxing and laminating services, Makin’ Copies & More offers business cards, envelopes, brochures, wedding invitations and other print products. Manager and Creative Director Isabella Wall, who handles the business’ day-to-day operations, works with customers to design custom items that have included invitations, family trees and recipe collections.
What puts the “more” in the shop’s name, Lenth said, is a collection of retail craft supplies including paints, adhesives, cardstock and scrapbooking items. Also available for purchase are handmade craft items created by the volunteers at Make It Yours.
Since assuming ownership, Lenth has renovated the building by removing part of a wall that once divided the two businesses and adding a door to connect them. She hopes to use some of her new space to host crafting classes through Make It Yours and also plans to create a drop-in room where customers can use specialized equipment such as a sewing machine or Cricut machine.
“We’re ready to try some new things, and me having the building is giving us the opportunity to have a little extra space,” she said.
Makin’ Copies & More is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. It can be reached at 563-652-6804.