DYERSVILLE, Iowa — When Cooper Wolfe was tasked with creating an invention to solve a problem, he turned to his family’s agricultural roots for inspiration.
He and classmate Erik Boge, both sixth graders at St. Francis Xavier School in Dyersville, invented an expandable hog sorting board that farmers can use to move pigs down different-sized aisles into trucks and pens.
“My dad gets stressed a lot from moving hogs, so I just decided to come up with the idea,” Cooper said.
Their invention — the Pig Expander — garnered attention recently when the two boys placed third in the McKee, Vorhees, & Sease Ag Awards category at the Invent Iowa State Invention Convention. Now, they plan to see how their device fares at the national competition.
“It’s a great testament to how hard they’ve worked and their innovative minds,” said Amy Kluesner, a sixth grade teacher at Xavier. “I had high expectations for them. They rose to the challenge.”
Each year, sixth graders at Xavier create their own inventions for a school Invention Convention, with the top projects there advancing to state.
Students identify a problem that needs to be solved; brainstorm, design and create an invention; test and re-test their products; and then learn how to explain what they create.
“There’s so many life experiences,” Kluesner said. “It’s not just so much about the actual invention as it is about the process.”
Cooper and Erik came up with the idea after noticing some of the struggles that Cooper’s dad sometimes has when moving hogs. To get hogs on and off of trucks, his dad has to move them down aisles of varying widths using sorting boards. He uses different-sized boards depending on the width of the aisle.
Cooper and Erik wondered, why not just have one sorting board that can change sizes?
The two made their invention by securing two pieces of plywood to a larger wooden board. The plywood pieces slide to narrow or widen the width of the sorting board.
“We went to my house to make our cardboard model and come up with a name for it,” Erik said. “Then, we went to Cooper’s house to actually make the real model.”
The students showed their final product at their school’s Invention Convention, and theirs was one of five selected to go to the state contest in April. The event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their showing at the state contest earned them a spot in the national convention, which will be held virtually in June.
“Honestly, it’s cool because I didn’t think we were going to make state,” Erik said.
Kluesner said the Invention Convention projects help students learn a variety of skills, such as writing, speaking and creative thinking, and they take pride in their work.
“I’ve been teaching for a long time, so when I talk to families and kids and former students, I’ll say, ‘Do you remember Invention Convention?’” she said. “And they’ll rattle off (memories of it), no problem.”