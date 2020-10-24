BELLEVUE, Iowa — Due to the weather forecast, the City of Bellevue is altering its trick-or-treating plans.
The city announced Friday that it is moving its trick-or-treating from Sunday, Oct. 25, to Saturday, Oct. 31, due to the forecast for this Sunday.
The city said “the weather is projected to be a bit better (warmer/nicer) for families and children to enjoy/participate.”
Trick-or-treating will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31. There also will be a Rotary Club costume contest in Cole Park from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. that day.