MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- The Community Foundation of Jackson County recently announced the awarding of $89,890 in grants to 26 local nonprofit organizations.
Recipients include:
- Maquoketa Farmers Market, $4,000, for farmers market and Maquoketa Community Cupboard voucher project.
- Andrew Volunteer Firemen, $3,500, fire protection gear.
- Dolly Parton Imagination Library/Jackson County, $4,000.
- River Hawk Assistance Program, $2,000, food backpacks.
- Cardinal Elementary School, $5,000, food backpacks.
- Paul B. Sharar Foundation for Clinton Community College, $2,080, certified nurse aid course supplies.
- Jackson County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, $2,500, Well Child Checkup books.
- Friends of Jackson County Conservation, $4,000, Solar energy kiosk.
- Easton Valley School District, $2,000, outdoor classroom.
- Friends of the Preston Public Library, $750, online book club technology.
- Jackson County Energy District, $1,000, Jackson County Grow Solar.
- Maquoketa Community School District, $1,000, natural classroom.
- Maquoketa Art Experience, $10,000, sustaining funds.
- Maquoketa FFA Alumni, $2,500, Maquoketa Agricultural Learning Center greenhouse equipment.
- Bellevue Area Centennial Lions Club, $700, Raise the Flags.
- Jackson County Economic Alliance, $3,000, training.
- Ski Bellevue Waterski Show Team, $700, water skis.
- Friends of Bellevue State Park, $1,660, Butterfly Garden restoration.
- Andrew Little Leaders, $2,000, Outdoor play equipment.
- Jackson County Fair & Extension, $25,000, Together We Build.
- Preston Manna Center, $1,500, food pantry support.
- Maquoketa Community Cupboard, $5,000, food pantry support.
- Lost Nation Food Center, $750, food pantry support.
- Calvary Lutheran Church, $1,250, food pantry support.
- Bellevue Bread Basket, $1,500, food pantry support.
- PBnJ Youth Philanthropy, $2,500, 2020 grant funds.
The announcement brings the foundation’s total investment in Jackson County communities to more than $500,000 for 2020.