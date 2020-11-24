MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- The Community Foundation of Jackson County recently announced the awarding of $89,890 in grants to 26 local nonprofit organizations.

Recipients include:

  • Maquoketa Farmers Market, $4,000, for farmers market and Maquoketa Community Cupboard voucher project.
  • Andrew Volunteer Firemen, $3,500, fire protection gear.
  • Dolly Parton Imagination Library/Jackson County, $4,000.
  • River Hawk Assistance Program, $2,000, food backpacks.
  • Cardinal Elementary School, $5,000, food backpacks.
  • Paul B. Sharar Foundation for Clinton Community College, $2,080, certified nurse aid course supplies.
  • Jackson County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, $2,500, Well Child Checkup books.
  • Friends of Jackson County Conservation, $4,000, Solar energy kiosk.
  • Easton Valley School District, $2,000, outdoor classroom.
  • Friends of the Preston Public Library, $750, online book club technology.
  • Jackson County Energy District, $1,000, Jackson County Grow Solar.
  • Maquoketa Community School District, $1,000, natural classroom.
  • Maquoketa Art Experience, $10,000, sustaining funds.
  • Maquoketa FFA Alumni, $2,500, Maquoketa Agricultural Learning Center greenhouse equipment.
  • Bellevue Area Centennial Lions Club, $700, Raise the Flags.
  • Jackson County Economic Alliance, $3,000, training.
  • Ski Bellevue Waterski Show Team, $700, water skis.
  • Friends of Bellevue State Park, $1,660, Butterfly Garden restoration.
  • Andrew Little Leaders, $2,000, Outdoor play equipment.
  • Jackson County Fair & Extension, $25,000, Together We Build.
  • Preston Manna Center, $1,500, food pantry support.
  • Maquoketa Community Cupboard, $5,000, food pantry support.
  • Lost Nation Food Center, $750, food pantry support.
  • Calvary Lutheran Church, $1,250, food pantry support.
  • Bellevue Bread Basket, $1,500, food pantry support.
  • PBnJ Youth Philanthropy, $2,500, 2020 grant funds.

The announcement brings the foundation’s total investment in Jackson County communities to more than $500,000 for 2020.

