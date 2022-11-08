A Dubuque felon accused of dealing drugs again and displaying a gun now is charged in federal court.
Michael L. Ashford, 42, is charged in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count each of possession of a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Due to the federal indictment stemming from the same incidents, 16 charges against Ashford in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County were dismissed.
Federal court documents state that Ashford was found in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana on Jan. 8 and intended to distribute the drugs. Documents state that Ashford also had a handgun on him at the time.
State court documents state that Dubuque police received a report of a man, later identified as Ashford, displaying a handgun on Jan. 8. Ashford drove into the parking lot of the convenience store at 1401 Central Ave. and a man who was waiting there for an Uber driver asked Ashford if he was the driver.
Documents state that “when he asked, (Ashford) retrieved a firearm from within the vehicle and racked a round into the chamber.” Ashford asked the man “if he was ‘one of them’ and drove off.”
After officers found the vehicle and detained Ashford, a search warrant was executed on the vehicle. Documents state that the search yielded multiple packages of marijuana and THC products, totaling more than 85 grams, as well as a loaded handgun.
Ashford cannot legally possess a gun having been convicted in Dubuque County in 2020 of three felony controlled substance violations related to dealing drugs.
Federal court documents state that Ashford was also in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana on Jan. 14 with the intention of distributing the drugs.
According to state court documents, Ashford led Dubuque officers on a “short, slow-speed vehicle pursuit” that day after failing to come to a complete stop at the intersection of East 21st and Washington streets. Ashford then fled on foot and was arrested in the 500 block of East 24th Street.
Documents state that officers found 14 bags of marijuana, 76 ecstasy pills, three bags of cocaine and three bags of crack in the vehicle and $1,621 on Ashford.