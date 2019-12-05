Dubuque police said Wednesday that they still are working to identify eight people who fought in a Dubuque restaurant on Monday night.
Officers were dispatched at about 5:20 p.m. Monday to KFC, 1725 John F. Kennedy Road, after a large fight was reported inside the restaurant, according to Lt. Joe Messerich, of the Dubuque Police Department.
“Most of the involved parties had separated and left the area before officers arrived on scene,” Messerich said in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “The investigation determined that an argument between two groups of people turned into a mutual physical fight involving approximately eight individuals.”
He said police are trying to identify the people involved in the fight and will recommend appropriate criminal charges when the investigation concludes.
Efforts by the TH on Tuesday to get information from authorities about the fight were unsuccessful.