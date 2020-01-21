Members of the Stockton Fire Department are working to raise funds to support a firefighter who has been diagnosed with lymphatic cancer.
In December, Mark Kruse was diagnosed with mediastinal large B cell lymphona. Kruse is a captain on the Stockton Fire Department.
In support of Kruse, Stockton Fire Department officials have started a fundraising campaign to cover expenses incurred during treatment.
There is a Mark Kruse Benefit Account open at Citizens State Bank in Stockton. Donations also can be submitted online at gofundme.com/f/kruse-crushes-cancer.