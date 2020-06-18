Dubuque Dream Center and Radius Church Dubuque will host a Black Lives Matter event this week.
“Unity Through Mission” is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Washington Square.
The event includes community speakers, musical performances, student speakers and performances, and a panel question-and-answer session. Local food vendors will be available.
Participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. The event will be held at Hotel Julien Dubuque in case of rain.
Attendees are asked to RSVP at https://bit.ly/2N9mdKQ.