A committee has started planning a fundraising effort to raise money to construct a paved walking path in Edgewood.
The “Viking Loop” trail would cover eight-tenths of a mile and be 10 feet wide. It would begin at Community Dreams and continue along the east side of the Edgewood industrial park before connecting with sidewalks on North Washington Street.
While walking paths have been discussed in Edgewood before, Pave the Way committee member Michelle Brady said she is confident the path will get built this time.
“Land acquisition is usually a big roadblock,” she said. “By putting it out in Community Dreams and the industrial park, we don’t have to worry about that. The city and the Edgewood Board of Economic Development will donate ground for this portion of the trail.”
Organizers estimate the trail will cost $300,000, and they will apply for county and state grants.
Those wishing more information on how to donate to the project can contact the committee at director@edgewood chamber.com.